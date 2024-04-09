Kanye West Accuser’s Daughter Still Part Of Donda Academy Choir Despite Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A former Donda Academy employee sued Kanye West, accusing the controversial artist of threatening to put students in cages.

The daughter of Trevor Phillips, a former Donda Academy employee suing Kanye West, reportedly remains involved in Donda’s choir. According to Page Six, Phillips hasn’t tried to get her out of the choir program despite the disturbing allegations in his lawsuit against Ye.

Makayla Myles-Phillips has allegedly been participating in the choir since January. Page Six cited copies of attendance sheets, which listed her as present in recent months. Phillips’s daughter and her mother’s side of the family learned of his lawsuit when the public did. Myles-Phillips’ half-sister also attends Donda’s choir.

Phillips sued Ye for discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and more on April 2. Phillips accused Kanye of threatening to shave children’s heads and lock them in cages at the Donda Academy.

The lawsuit claimed Kanye continued spewing antisemitic rhetoric in front of Donda Academy and Yeezy employees after Adidas cut ties with him in 2022. Ye allegedly said the Holocaust was fake as he doubled down on conspiracy theories.

“Gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so that they don’t have children for population control,” Kanye declared, per the lawsuit.

Phillips accused Ye of creating a hostile work environment and mistreating Black employees. Kanye once threatened to punch Phillips in the face, the lawsuit alleges.

“Kanye’s ill-will towards the plaintiff ultimately culminated in a vulgar lashing in front of schoolchildren and their parents,” Phillips’ lawyer wrote. “Kanye even threatened Phillips with physical violence.”

The lawsuit included allegations of Kanye simulating masturbation and discussing pornography at a meeting with staff members. Phillips claimed Ye became aroused “then FaceTimed a female friend” before demanding she wear lingerie the next time he saw her. Phillips said he recognized the woman because Kanye “flaunted nude pictures of her to many of the Yeezy staff members” before the incident.

Phillips sought at least $35,000 in damages in his lawsuit. He requested an injunction to stop Kanye from owning or operating any school for children under the age of 18 in California.