Kanye West Apologizes For “Hurt And Confusion” Caused By Antisemitic Tweet 

Kanye West walked out of the tense interview halfway through filming before returning to finish taping, says Piers Morgan.

Kanye West clashed with Piers Morgan during a heated interview that resulted in the rapper walking out midway through taping.

The DONDA rapper was filming an appearance on the British TV host’s TalkTV when the conversation boiled over.

The interview looked tense, with the pair frequently disagreeing in a number of clips circulated ahead of the interview airing on Friday. Piers Morgan described the Kanye West episode as an “extraordinary, fiery, passionate, funny & shocking 2-hour interview.”

However, tensions became too much at one point. According to Piers, Ye stormed out of filming halfway through the show.

He claimed the disappearing act left the crew with “quite a struggle to come and get him back.” Nonetheless, the TV host was pleased Kanye returned.

He said: “I’m glad I did because we ended up getting to where I think in his mind he wanted to get to. I think he wanted to atone for what he had done and the damage he had caused. But he was too fired up and too proud to actually go there until we got towards the end.”

Kanye West Apologizes For Antisemitic Tweet

Elsewhere during the episode, Kanye apologized for causing “hurt and confusion” with his antisemitic remarks, although he did double down on his remarks initially.

When Piers asked him whether he regretted threatening to go “Defcon 3 on Jewish people,” Ye replied: “No, absolutely not.” Then, when Piers asked if he knew the comments were racist, Kanye added: “Yes, that’s why I said it… I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”

However, later in the show, Kanye West apologized, admitting, “I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon… the confusion that I caused.

He added: “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt.”