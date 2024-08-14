Kanye West Asks For Nitrous Gas In Alleged Text To Celebrity Dentist 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A troubling text message exchange between Kanye West and the dentist accused of supplying him with nitrous gas surfaced online.

Kanye West’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, is dropping alleged receipts after claiming Ye is addicted to nitrous gas supplied to him by celebrity dentist Thomas P. Connelly.

Although Connelly denied the allegations, Yiannopoulos shared a troubling text exchange on Tuesday evening (August 13).

“I’ve been made aware of a denial circulated to journalists by Thomas Connelly, the Doctor Death of Dentistry, by his rep Ted Anastasiou of Arctus Group,” he wrote on X (Twitter). “Explain this, then, doc.”

I’ve been made aware of a denial circulated to journalists by Thomas Connelly, the Doctor Death of Dentistry, by his rep Ted Anastasiou of Arctus Group. Explain this, then, doc. pic.twitter.com/oMdHQZEhbU — Milo Yiannopoulos (@Nero) August 13, 2024

Yiannopoulos shared a screen recording of a group chat discussion about nitrous oxide. In the exchange, Connelly expresses his long-term goal of getting gas legalized. While Yiannopoulos pushed back, citing the potential dangers of so-called “laughing gas” Kanye West, asked Connelly to bring him some nitrous.

“Can I have the Nitrous today,” he wrote. However, he followed up just ten minutes later before Connelly could reply.

“Tom,” he added. “You said you’d bring them by today. Checking in.”

This time, Connelly responded within a minute, agreeing to bring nitrous to West at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

PROOF: Thomas Connelly agrees to deliver recreational nitrous oxide to his heavily addicted patient Ye at the latter’s then-residence, Chateau Marmont—the site of dozens of celebrity overdoses and suicides. pic.twitter.com/9yet50ewfz — Milo Yiannopoulos (@Nero) August 13, 2024

In his original complaint, Yiannopoulos also alleged Ye’s staff “were worrying about” West’s “dependence on the gas and speaking openly about it.” He claimed employees shared concerns after seeing “four large surgical tanks of nitrous oxide into Ye’s wife Bianca Censori’s apartment.” One Yeezy employee said they saw Kanye West “self-administering the nitrous gas provided by Connelly.”