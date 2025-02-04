Kanye West Brags About Millions Seeing Wife Naked—Sparks Backlash 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is bragging about the attention his wife Bianca Censori received over her controversial Grammys outfit.

Kanye West put a fan on blast after they challenged the controversial rapper for boasting about millions of people rushing to see his naked wife.

West and his wife sparked backlash after Bianca Censori disrobed on the Grammys red carpet to reveal a sheer dress that left nothing to the imagination. Her barely-there outfit raised eyebrows and caused a stir online, with many arguing the dress was far too revealing.

Clips of the big reveal quickly circulated online, and the couple began trending as headlines focused on the risqué outfit. While much of the attention was negative, with social media users criticizing both West and Censori, Ye expressed pride in the spotlight his wife garnered.

Early on Tuesday morning (February 4), West took to his Instagram Story to share search traffic data from Grammys night, revealing that “Bianca Censori Grammys” amassed five million impressions—matching the search volume of “Grammy winners 2025.”

According to Ye, Censori generated more buzz than Kendrick Lamar, despite his sweeping wins, and even outshined Beyoncé, who finally secured her first Album of the Year Grammy.

He posted another screenshot on his feed, highlighting that searches for “Bianca Censori Grammys” outpaced those for the actual award winners.

Kanye West Fans React

Fans flooded the comments with criticism, leaving comments like, “You’re using your wife’s body to get relevant? That’s sad,” and asking, “is she a social experiment to you?”

However, Kanye honed in on one user who replied, “It’s an easy win when a man puts a naked woman on screen.”

Ye reposted the comment on Instagram and tagged her account.

“This is my favorite part,” he wrote. “Watch these comments get shut off quick.”

He then shared a screenshot of the user’s Instagram profile, adding, “Now watch this.”

Kanye West stans flocked to the user’s account, bashing them in the comments.

Meanwhile, West continued to bash his critic, whose bio states they are a photographer and art director. He shared a post from the creative’s page featuring models posing in underwear and another featuring a woman nude save for a pair of red shoes.

“Oh nothing sexual here…. But wait for it,” he wrote. “Now waaaaaaidaminute.”

After taunting the photographer, Kanye West continued bragging about his wife’s popularity.

“FEBRUARY 4TH 2025,” he announced. “MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.” Instagram/Kanye West

Ye’s antics followed the launch of his Yeezy womenswear collection. He shared a video of Censori modelling the line’s first piece, a sheer thong bodysuit.