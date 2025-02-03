Ye Crashes The Grammys With His Near Naked Wife

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ye and Bianca Censori turned heads at the Grammys with their controversial appearance, igniting debates over intention and expression.

Ye caused yet another spectacle Sunday night when he and wife Bianca Censori made an unorthodox arrival at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The couple, accompanied by an entourage of at least five people, allegedly appeared uninvited, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Censori’s eye-catching outfit — if you want to call it that — was a sheer, form-fitting mesh dress revealing almost everything beneath—likely added fuel to the media frenzy.

Videos show her shedding an oversized fur coat on the red carpet with nothing on but the sheer dress – sparking questions about potential indecent exposure.

Their arrival reportedly made a splash for all the wrong reasons, lasting only long enough for security to intervene. Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple was “quickly escorted out” but the outlet later deleted its story.

Ye is nominated for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on their track “Carnival.” According to the official Grammys website, Grammy-nominated artists are usually not excluded from the ceremony.

Still, some have speculated that the entire brief appearance may have been an intentional media stunt.

During the event, Ye posted several photos on X.com that featured himself alongside his nearly nude wife, including one of the couple locked in a tongue-filled kiss.

Observers have noted that Ye may have orchestrated the moment to command attention rather than celebrate his nomination.

While moments of controversy are hardly new for the Grammy-winning rapper, this particular instance captured the public’s attention not for his music but for Censori’s look and their unorthodox red-carpet cameo.