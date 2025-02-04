Kanye West Fans In Uproar Over New Yeezy Bodysuit Amid Bianca Censori Drama 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West fans are rebelling over the new Yeezy sheer thong bodysuit following Bianca Censori’s nearly-nude Grammys outfit controversy.

Kanye West is facing backlash online after launching his new Yeezy women’s collection with a sheer thong bodysuit—just a day after his wife, Bianca Censori, sparked controversy by arriving at the Grammys nearly nude.

On Monday evening (February 3), the outspoken artist took to Instagram to announce that his Yeezy womenswear collection was officially on sale, following last month’s teaser.

He confirmed the launch with a photo, seemingly of Censori wearing the revealing item, the same bodysuit she wore to a Grammys afterparty.

“First women’s piece,” West captioned the post.

However, fans had plenty to say about the garment and flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

While some praised the bodysuit—like one man who claimed he “I just bought 5 of them”—the majority of responses referenced Censori’s history of wearing salacious outfits, accusing the rapper of parading his wife around naked.

“If she showed up alone to protest the censorship of the female body I would say ok werkkkk,” one person shared. “But it felt more like a Stockholm syndrome prisoner doing what they were told to do.”

Another demanded, “Please stop showing your wife naked or barely any clothes,” while a third insisted, “We do NOT wanna see your naked wife no more ye.”

Kanye West Praises Bianca Censori’s Outfit

Kanye West stood beside Bianca Censori on the Grammys red carpet as she dramatically shed her fur coat, unveiling a barely-there ensemble. She donned a sheer, form-fitting mesh dress that left nothing to the imagination.

Unsurprisingly, West saw nothing wrong with Censori’s outfit choice. He shared a post on Instagram praising her dress, although he quickly deleted it.

“Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful ever,” he wrote. “My love, my best friend and my wife.”

Censori’s x-rated outfit, combined with the couple’s swift exit from the ceremony, fueled speculation that security had “quickly escorted” her and West out of the venue. However, a rep for West debunked the rumours, claiming he left because the Grammys were “so dull and boring.”