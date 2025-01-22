Kanye West Teases Risqué Womenswear Line Inspired By Bianca Censori 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West previewed a risqué new womenswear line inspired by Bianca Censori’s daring style, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Kanye West is causing a stir after announcing an upcoming womenswear line, seemingly inspired by his wife Bianca Censori’s skimpy outfits.

On Tuesday night (January 21), ye hopped on Instagram to preview a new design. He posted an image of a sheer black thong bodysuit, reminiscent of one of his wife’s recent risqué barely-there looks.

“Yzy women’s coming next,” Kanye West announced. SCALING INNOVATION.”

He continued issuing warnings to the fashion industry and calling out adidas following his rants last week, urging, “Be very afraid.”

“No corporations leveraging my platform,” he added. “Using me to get to get to us Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction.”

He also claimed those who advised him to rebuild his partnership with adidas “Didn’t care about my freedom or vision.”

“Now my vision is coming to life and I have a John Wick vendetta against every fashion company,” West declared. “As my fellow Gemini Tupac said Die m###########.”

The skimpy thong design sparked a mixed response from fans, with some calling for more designs and others turned off by the revealing piece.

“ye Yeezy, please don’t try to dress us like your wife,” one person shared. “Make some stuff that’s also cute and comfy.”

A huge fan of the design wrote, “we will buy the women clothes even if we’re not women.”

Others compared Kanye West’s womenswear design to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line, writing, “Yeezy >>> skims.”

Last week, Kanye West declared himself the G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.s after raking in over $2 million in 24 hours on his Yeezy website.

According to Ye, the website made $2,339,096, in 24 hours on Monday, January 14, following the launch of his new Yeezy slipper.