Kanye West Announces $2M Yeezy Sales In 24 Hours; Proclaims G.O.A.T. Status

Kanye West claimed his Yeezy site made over $2.3 million in just 24 hours after launching his new Yeezy SLPR.

Kanye West is declaring himself the G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.s after raking in over $2 million in 24 hours on his Yeezy website.

On Monday (January 13), Ye unveiled his latest footwear item the Yeezy SLPR, on sale for just $20.

It appears the Yeezy SLPR proved popular with fans and boosted sales with Kanye West taking to his Instagram story to boast about a whirlwind day.

According to Ye, the website made $2,339,096, in 24 hours on Monday, January 14.

The new shoe release arriving days after adidas wiped all traces of the controversial artist and his merch from their sites seemingly put a spring in West’s step and he took to Instagram to fire off multiple braggadocious posts.

“Any brand other than Yeezy F### you,” he wrote alongside an image of a dusty laptop. “Close your dirty ass laptops I don’t hate you I just love meeee.”

He also gave a shout out to the entire Yeezy team alongside an image of the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

“We are better than anyone else that ever did anything everrrr,” he asserted, although he later deleted the post.

Kanye West Dismisses Rumors He’s Broke

In his third upload, Kanye West shared an image of a goat and declared himself the Greatest Of All Time in various categories.

He also brushed off rumors he was “broke” and had been “cloned,” questioning, “do this sound like a clone.”

West continued his rant, insisting “i dont take advice i give it,” adding “i do and say what the f### i wanna say when i wanna say how i wanna say whenever i wanna say it.”

He concluded with a message for everybody who “wanted to know what would happen if ye never got money again,” writing “i guess we’ll never f###### knoooow,” and announcing “i’m rich forever and ever in every lifetime.”