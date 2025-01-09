adidas Makes Decisive Move Following Kanye West’s Latest Yeezy Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Adidas responded after Kanye West blasted the sportswear giant in a scathing Instagram rant over his Yeezy brand.

Kanye West reignited his feud with adidas over his Yeezy brand earlier this week, prompting the brand to retaliate.

The controversial rapper slammed the German sportswear giant in an explosive rant on Tuesday (January 7). He accused adidas of attempting to undermine his brand, among other designers.

He also claimed internet search results for “Yeezy” give priority to the Adidas website over his own Yeezy.com site.

“Stop doing this,” he demanded. “Your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done.”

Well, it appears adidas has decided to do something about West’s demands, removing all traces of “Yeezy” from their website. Not only has the brand axed all Yeezy merch, but the name does not appear anywhere on the site, including previous news updates.

Searching “Yeezy’ on the official adidas site directs users to the “Originals” collection. Additionally, all mentions of “Kanye West” have also been removed.

Furthermore, it no longer appears among the top results for internet searches of West’s brand.

While adidas considered writing off roughly $320 million worth of unsold Yeezy shoes after cutting ties with Kanye West following the antisemitism scandal, it ultimately decided not to.

Instead, the company announced it would sell the remaining inventory “at least at cost” in 2024.

Meanwhile, last October, Bjorn Gulden, adidas CEO, announced it had resolved all remaining legal disputes with Kanye West.

“There isn’t any more open issues, and there is no… money going either way,” Gulden explained “And we both move on.”

He added, “There were tensions on many issues, and… when you put the claims on the right side and you put the claims on the left side, both parties said we don’t need to fight anymore and withdrew all the claims.”