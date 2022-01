According to reports, Kanye West and Cardi B, who are two of the biggest rappers on Earth, are gearing up for a collaboration!

Cardi-Ye might sound like a luxury brand, but it might just be the new combined name of two of Hip-Hop’s flyest rappers joining forces to take 2022 by storm.

Sources tell PageSix that the Bronx Bomber is teaming up with the billionaire producer to shoot a music video at the Balenciaga store in Miami’s Design District.

Fueling the rumor are reports that Yeezy has been to the boutique shop twice in the last week.

Paps caught him shopping for gear at the Miami location on New Year’s Eve and again perusing the store’s goods on Tuesday with Atlanta rapper and friend Future.

Balenciaga, according to a Ye, will partner to bring a collab called “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.”

As for Bardi?

Everyone knows she loves the brand and it seems that the “Jesus Walks” rapper really rocks with her and hubby (he was present at his birthday party last year in Los Angeles).

Hopefully, the rumors are true and he will hop on her new music project. It would make her life a little easier and that would be a guaranteed hit. As a mom of two, she needs the easy pitches.

“It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf–ing life,” she shared with fans on Instagram. “Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions and that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year.”