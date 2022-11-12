Kanye West Claims JAY-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James & More Are Controlled By Hollywood

Kanye West popped up in public and gave another controversial interview. And this time he is targeting Jay-Z and Beyonce! Read more!

Kanye West is confident he can say anything he wants—despite the recent fallout from the anti-Semitic comments that cost him not only his billionaire status but also his lucrative partnerships with Adidas and Gap. On Friday (November 11), the G.O.O.D. Music founder was stopped by a paparazzo, who suggested people were trying to control him.



West quickly scoffed at the notion and said celebrities such as Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James were the real puppets.



“They can’t control me,” he said. “They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control JAY-Z and Beyoncé. They can’t control me. There’s no name I won’t name. It’s up.”



The 45-year-old creative then addressed Louis Farrakhan, who appeared to defend the seemingly troubled rapper just days ago when he said in part, “Some of you that are persecuting him [West] are the very ones that took away from him and from us, the knowledge of self. You took our language, you took our culture, you took our history, you took our minds and inserted your mind into our minds through your systems.



“I will stand on the truth that I was taught and stand with God… As long as I stand with God, I will be the winner and so will Ye and so will Kyrie [Irving] and so will any of us who want truth in our lives.”



But evidently, West didn’t see it that way and said he took Farrakhan’s remarks as a “slight.” He continued, “I don’t take no disrespect from nobody, so let’s get on the phone. Let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t taking no slights from nobody. It’s God. That’s the only person I serve. My mama ain’t here. My mama was sacrificed. You understand?



“Michael Jordan—what about him? His Daddy. Bill Cosby? His son. Dr. Dre? His son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. Feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize. They wanna monetize and traumatize, and God love me. They hit me—Gap, adidas, all that away. Still Forbes, who hate me, had to write ‘net worth $400 million.’ Jesus is king. God loves me.”



He concluded, “This truth is gonna be heard. I can’t send none of y’all Meek Mills, Puffys, Lil Boosies—none of these names that have to listen to y’all…I never killed nobody. I’m the p#### that never killed nobody, right? But that means I can say whatever I want and not go to jail.”



While West might not get locked up for the things he said that were perceived to be hateful, there are plenty of people wanting to “cancel” him for his anti-Semitic rant earlier this month—adidas and Gap included.

