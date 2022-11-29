Kanye West Compares Himself To Civil Rights Icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

#KanyeWest is associating himself with white nationalists.

Kanye “Ye” West has not slowed down his media run following controversy over his statements about the Jewish and Black communities. The Chicago native continues to share his opinions with the world.

For his latest interview, Kanye West took the opportunity to compare himself to historic Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Ye’s appearance on the Timcast IRL podcast probably did not last as long as planned.

“I thought I was more Malcolm X but I found out I’m more MLK. Because as I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there,” said Kanye West.

The Donda album creator added, “When I found out they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm. I almost shed a tear, almost.” That comment referenced police officers using dogs to attack non-violent Civil Rights protestors in the 1960s.

Tim Pool agreed with Kanye West by saying, “They have been extremely unfair.” Then Ye asked the host, ‘Who is they though?’ Pool responded, “Corporate press.” West then abruptly left the podcast without providing an explanation for his walk-off.

Ye showed up to Tim Pool’s show along with white nationalist/Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. All three men reportedly met with Donald Trump at the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago estate which generated backlash directed at Trump.

Over the last several months, West upset members of the Black community by promoting “White Lives Matter” shirts and suggesting George Floyd died from a drug overdose. The 45-year-old rapper then threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

Multiple corporations, including Adidas and Gap, cut ties with Kanye West following his embracement of antisemitic rhetoric. Ye’s alliance with Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos raised some eyebrows as well. Many political pundits consider Fuente and Yiannopoulos to be white supremacists.