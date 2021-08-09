Kanye West Distances Himself From DaBaby Ahead Of “Donda” Rollout

Kanye abruptly pulled his song “Nah Nah Nah” featuring DaBaby from all of the major streaming services. Is it due to the North Carolina rapper’s homophobic comments?

Kanye West has distanced himself from DaBaby after weeks of the North Carolina rapper making negative headlines.

Over the weekend, very quietly and before the release of his highly anticipated album Donda, Yeezy had his 2020 “Nah Nah Nah” remix featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz pulled off of the major music streaming services.

Now, fans will no longer be able to listen to the song on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, or Pandora.

The move is not shocking when you consider Kanye’s very carefully crafted rollout. With a few glitches around the project already frustrating fans (the album was pushed back twice), additional controversy doesn’t seem to rock well with the Chicago native.

Also, Kanye is friendly with Lil Nas X. He produced his new single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

Perhaps, in addition to protecting his project and ensuring he won’t alienate a certain population within his fanbase, Kanye also is showing solidarity by distancing himself from the rapper.

Lil Nas X is a popular and openly gay rapper, whose fans attacked DaBaby for his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Miami festival.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, even X’s father checked the “ROCKSTAR” chart-topper. He shared on social media, “Bruh sit down you had your time.”

lil nas X dad just posted this LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/29pG1sqP4k — 068X.78248 (@amadijuana) July 27, 2021

Kanye West’s new project is named after his mother, Donda West, who transitioned in 2007, after suffering complications from plastic surgery.

The album has had two listening parties that were held for his fans and supporters. Both of the experiences were held in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz stadium.

There is no real word for the release date for Donda — as there is no real word on why he disabled the play of the song.

Developing.