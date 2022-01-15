Kanye West Declares Nothing Will Keep Him Away From His Children

Kanye West appeared to take aim at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian by saying, “Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children.”

Kanye West has issued a warning about his kids.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye West proclaimed nothing can keep him away from his children. The comments appeared to be directed at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“There’s nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children,” the outspoken rapper said. “And that’s what I want everybody to know.”

Kanye West continued, “Don’t play with me. Don’t play with my children. And ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children. And you ain’t finna gaslight me, and you ain’t gonna run this narrative on me.”

During the conversation, Kanye West also defended his decision to buy a house across the street from Kim Kardashian. He mentioned how he wouldn’t be like his father, who stayed in Atlanta when ‘Ye moved with his mother to Chicago as a child.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” he said. “That’s why I even got the house. [The media] flipped it like there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

According to TMZ, sources close to Kim Kardashian say she’s never denied Kanye West time with their kids. They claim all she’s asked is for him to call before he comes to her house to see them.