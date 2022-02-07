Kanye West has deleted some of the most controversial posts he has ever written about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on social media!

Rapper Kanye West has deleted all of the posts on his Instagram profile that says anything about his wife and his children.

The passionate artist does the social media scrub after images of him spending unsupervised time with his children emerge.

According to Page Six, the billionaire multi-hyphenate, who spent the past few weeks blasting Kim Kardashian-West, the primary caretaker of their four children, for keeping him away from them and allowing their oldest to make TikTok videos.

The father was pictured escorting three of his children on Sunday to Jason Lee’s “The Future Brunch,” a gathering that preceded Ye’s officiating over his own Sunday Service.

This is a refreshing turn in the Kardashian-West parenting drama, one that Momma K has said has impacted the children. AllHipHop.com reported that Kim K was upset at his public sharing.

The Skims founder wrote, “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kanye’s has apologized in the past for public sharing.

On Thanksgiving and throughout his new album, he has spoken about his desire to restore the trust in his family that he caused by saying whatever he is thinking.