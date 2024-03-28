Kanye West Disses Drake & Kendrick Lamar Then Crowns Himself GOAT

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West apparently felt left out of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s brewing beef.

Kanye West sided with no one in Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef. Ye took shots at both rappers in an Instagram post on Thursday (March 28).

“EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED KENDRICK ON NO MORE PARTIES IN LA,” Kanye wrote. “EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED DRAKE AT THE FREE HOOVER CONCERT.”

Ye touted himself as the greatest of all time, listing some of the accomplishments and musical creations on his résumé. He boasted about surviving “cancellation” with his spin on Adidas cutting ties with him.

“EVERYONE KNOWS I BROUGHT ADIDAS INTO THIS CULTURE AND I TOOK THEM OUT,” he wrote. “EVERY KNOWS DEMNA VIRGIL JERRY KIM ALL WORKED FOR ME. I MADE YEEZUS DARK FANTASY PABLO GRADUATION THRONE 808S. I MADE RUNAWAY DEVIL IN A NEW DRESS FATHER STRETCH. I AM THE ONLY PERSON TO COME BACK TO NUMBER ONE AFTER CANCELLATION. THERE IS ONLY ONE GOAT. I STAND BY ME. MY FRIENDS CALL ME YE.”

Kanye ranted on social media a week after Kendrick stirred up a long-simmering feud with Drake. K. Dot dissed Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That,” which appeared on the duo’s We Don’t Trust You album.

“F### sneak dissing, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/I crash out like, ‘F### rap,’ diss Melle Mel if I had to/Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatching chains and burning tattoos, it’s up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K/Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/M######### the big three, n####, it’s just big me,” Kendrick rapped.

He added, “And your best work is a light pack/N####, Prince outlived Mike Jack/N####, bum/For all your dogs getting buried/That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Listen to “Like That” below.