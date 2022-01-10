Kanye West Documentary Coming To Theaters Ahead Of Netflix Release

The Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ will be available to watch in theaters nationwide ahead of its premiere on Netflix.

Netflix’s Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs is heading to the big screen.

TIME Studios, which produced jeen-yuhs, has partnered with Iconic Events Releasing to bring the Kanye West documentary to theaters. Act I of the three-part series will have a theatrical release on February 10.

“For any fan or student of music today, this documentary is a must-see event and should be experienced in a movie theater with state-of-the-art sound systems,” Iconic’s CEO Steve Bunnell said in a press release. “Through his work as a performer, producer and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last 20 years.”

Bunnell added, “His musical brilliance is unmistakable and undeniable – he has become a magnet for so much that bears his influence. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is a film that offers rare and compelling insight into his world, and we’re tremendously excited to be partnering with TIME Studios to be offering this special opportunity for audiences across the country to see this event.”

Following its theatrical debut, Act I of jeen-yuhs will hit Netflix on February 16. The series will roll out on the streaming service over the course of three weeks.

The documentary, which is directed by longtime Kanye West collaborators Coodie and Chike, is scheduled to premiere virtually at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Sundance’s digital screening goes live on January 23.

Watch Netflix’s latest teaser for the Kanye West trilogy below.