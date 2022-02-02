Kanye West Documentary Directors Refuse His Final Cut Demand

Coodie and Chike are not giving Kanye West control of the final cut of their Netflix documentary ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.’

The film’s directors Coodie and Chike told Rolling Stone they aren’t giving up creative control of the three-part documentary. The two made their stance clear after Kanye West publicly demanded to be involved in the final cut.

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” ‘Ye wrote on Instagram. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Coodie and Chike, who’ve been collaborating with ‘Ye for years, weren’t surprised by his attempt to take command of the documentary. They said it was all part of covering someone like Kanye West.

“If Kanye wasn’t as polarizing of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc,” Chike explained. “This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.”

Netflix’s jeen-yuhs is scheduled to premiere on February 16.

Watch a teaser for the Kanye West documentary below.