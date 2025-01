Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West dropped a black-and-white trailer for his newly announced film, Vultures the Movie—but most people weren’t impressed.

The controversial artist shared an Instagram posted on Friday (January 10) that was reminiscent of a 1930s horror film. Zombies, wrestlers, freaky bird creatures and weird blow up-looking dolls littered the clip. He wrote in caption simply, “VULTURES THE MOVIE.”

Nearly every comment that followed condemned West for using artificial intelligence to create it. “Bro please stop this AI b#######,” one person wrote, while another said, “Please take AI away from Unc” and yet another added, “STOP USING AI FOR GODS SAKE.”

Some made fun of what appeared to be AI versions of Kodak Black and Rich the Kid, who are armed with guns in the trailer.

But, par for the course, there was at least one person who applauded the move, writing, “I think he realized that AI is the future and instead of fighting it he’s embracing it. I personally won’t use AI for song creating but I’m not 100% against AI films. Feel bad for those in the film industry in this particular instance but every market is going to be impacted by AI eventually. It can’t be ignored. At this point I think an AI is probably behind the rollout of AI. Ye just ahead of the curve again.”

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign released Vultures 1 in February 2024. The trailer for the project was released the month before and told a dark story of a suburban city taken over by cultists and filled with murderous clowns, ravenous crows and wolf men.

Guest appearances included West’s daughter North, India Love, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Bump J, Lil Durk, Rich the Kid and Chris Brown. Production was primarily handled by West and Ty Dolla $ign with assistance from Legendary Traxster, 88-Keys, Camper, JPEGMafia, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Ojivolta, Chrishan and Anthony Kilhoffer, among others.

Although the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it was West’s second-lowest first week sales with 148,000 album-equivalent units. Vultures 2 followed in August 2024 and debuted at No. 2. A third installment is expected but has failed to materialize. He’s supposedly working on another album called Bully. But Kanye being Kanye, there’s no telling what will actually land. In the meantime, it seems his focus is on the Vultures movie and celebrating his wife’s 30th birthday.

In any event, watch the trailer above and another clip he shared earlier this week below.