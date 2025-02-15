Kanye West Admits He Begged For Grammy Tickets Ahead Of X-Rated Stunt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The divisive rapper-turned-public-enemy opened up about his predicament in the wee hours of Saturday morning (February 15).

Kanye West has admitted he didn’t have tickets to attend the 67th Grammy Awards in L.A. on February 2 but managed to eventually find some for the red carpet.

The divisive rapper-turned-public-enemy opened up about his predicament in the wee hours of Saturday morning (February 15). He seemed particularly bothered that he was nominated for his work on his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, but was treated like a pariah.

“How could the Grammies nominate me then not give tickets,” he began. “And then people mad when I go off. I had to fight for 5 hours and call everyone I knew to get tickets to the Grammies. They eventually gave me tickets but only for the red carpet. At that point I hadn’t started the rampage.”

“The rampage” West is referring to was characterized by a deluge of offensive tweets that once again targeted the Jewish community.

It’s perhaps the same language he used in his first Twitter (X) tirade in 2023 that got him ostracized from the Grammys. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. is insistent on creating a positive and inclusive environment for any Recording Academy-related events. It didn’t help matters when he made his wife, Bianca Censori, disrobe on the red carpet, revealing a completely see-through dress.

West’s latest antics prompted former Def Jam Recordings CEO Lyor Cohen to pen an open letter to his former artist.

“I am deeply disappointed and troubled by your recent actions involving the use of Nazi symbols and antisemitic rhetoric,” Cohen began. “Your words and actions are not only offensive but triggering to all decent people who recognize the horrors of the Holocaust and the suffering of millions.

“With antisemitism on the rise, your voice and influence carry a significant responsibility. I urge you to be more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate.”

Cohen continued by imploring him to redirect his energy toward something more positive.

“Your talent and reach could be used to heal and inspire, to bridge divides and promote understanding. Instead, you’ve chosen a path that sows discord and perpetuates harmful stereotypes,” he continued. “The Jewish and Black experiences share a rich history of collaboration and mutual support, particularly in the music industry.

“From the early days of jazz and blues to the groundbreaking work of Motown and beyond, our communities have enriched each other through music and culture. I urge you to reflect on this shared legacy and use your platform to build upon the love and understanding that have always existed between our communities.”

West, of course, didn’t take kindly to Cohen’s word and lashed out.

“You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of black death that you’ve got paid off of for years,” he wrote in part. “Also you too broke to speak to me in the first place. And you know what Irv said to you before he passed and since he not here. I’ll say it Suuuuck Myyyy Diiiick.”

West’s tweet arrives as rumors surrounding his alleged split with Censori swirl. Stay tuned.