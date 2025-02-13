Kanye West Slams Lyor Cohen, Demands Apology For Promoting “Black Death” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West fired back at Lyor Cohen in a fiery Instagram rant, accusing him of profiting from violence in Hip-Hop and demanding an apology.

Kanye West is responding to former Def Jam Recordings CEO Lyor Cohen with a scathing rant, demanding he apologize for profiting from the “massive promotion of black death.”

Earlier this week, Cohen expressed his disappointment in an open letter to his former artist following his recent slew of antisemitic, sexist and other hateful remarks.

West fired back in a scathing Instagram post Thursday morning (February 13). He shared a screenshot of the letter, highlighting Lyor Cohen addressing him as “Kanye West” and not “Ye,” and so referred to the music exec as “LEE OR.”

“You and your whole industry have promoted and got paid off songs where black people glorify killing each other But my t shirt is the worst thing ever,” He began. “All of yall are like girls who don’t take accountability It’s a double standard.”

West continued, “Then yall threaten and extort people around me,” adding “People are so used to your mob.”

Kanye West Claims Lyor Cohen’s Ex Tried To Hit On Him

The divisive rapper then turned his attention to Cohen’s ex, designer Tory Burch, implying she tried to hit on him.

“And to think When Tory Burch came to the door with a towel on I didn’t smash,” he claimed. “’Cause I looked at you as a friend.”

He then issued a demand to Cohen before signing off with a few personal attacks and name-dropping the late Irv Gotti.

“You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of black death that you’ve got paid off of for years,” he said. “Also you too broke to speak to me in the first place. And you know what Irv said to you before he passed and since he not here. I’ll say it Suuuuck Myyyy Diiiick.”

His confrontational statement did not directly address the concerns raised in Cohen’s letter about antisemitism and the use of Nazi symbols.