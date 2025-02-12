Former Def Jam CEO Lyor Cohen Slams Kanye West’s “Offensive & Triggering” Twitter Tirade

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former Def Jam Recordings CEO Lyor Cohen has penned an open letter to his former artist Kanye West, who has once again been at the center of controversy. Following a deluge of antisemitic, sexist and other hateful tweets, Cohen felt moved to address West directly.

“I am deeply disappointed and troubled by your recent actions involving the use of Nazi symbols and antisemitic rhetoric,” Cohen began. “Your words and actions are not only offensive but triggering to all decent people who recognize the horrors of the Holocaust and the suffering of millions.

“With antisemitism on the rise, your voice and influence carry a significant responsibility. I urge you to be more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate.”

Kanye West (Ye) on Twitter: 32.3M followers.

Jewish population worldwide: 15.7M. If you’re tired of hearing about antisemitism, imagine how tired we are of living it. Time to start speaking up and condemning hate—not just ignoring it because it’s directed towards Jews. pic.twitter.com/1BnjUDQM8e — Dov Forman (@DovForman) February 7, 2025

Cohen went on to reflect on the impact West could have if he redirected his energy toward something more positive.

“Your talent and reach could be used to heal and inspire, to bridge divides and promote understanding. Instead, you’ve chosen a path that sows discord and perpetuates harmful stereotypes,” he continued. “The Jewish and Black experiences share a rich history of collaboration and mutual support, particularly in the music industry. From the early days of jazz and blues to the groundbreaking work of Motown and beyond, our communities have enriched each other through music and culture.”

He concluded with a call-to-action, saying, “I urge you to reflect on this shared legacy and use your platform to build upon the love and understanding that have always existed between our communities.”

Kanye West was signed to Def Jam Recordings in 2002. He initially joined the label as a producer, and by 2004, Def Jam signed him as a solo artist. His debut album, The College Dropout, was released under Def Jam in February 2004, marking the start of his career as a solo artist under the label. Kanye remained with Def Jam for several years, releasing albums like Late Registration (2005), Graduation (2007), 808s & Heartbreak (2008) and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010).

Over the years, West has spiraled into someone his most ardent, day-one fans barely recognize. His latest antisemitic outburst is starting to suffer real consequences—from his talent agency dropping him to his Yeezy website and Twitter (X) account being deactivated.