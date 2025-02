The divisive rapper ran an $8 million ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 9) that advertised “Yeezy.com,” but it was selling just one item: a t-shirt with a s####### on the front.

Kanye West announced Yeezy stores are “coming soon” on his recently restored website, but some of his fans aren’t really concerned about that now. Instead, many of them have flocked to the Yeezy Instagram account to vent about their missing orders.

On Thursday (February 13), the Yeezy Supply Instagram shared the same scribbled out message on West’s website: “Yeezy Stores Coming Soon.” Comments quickly started pouring in and many of them had to do with the failed deliveries.

“What will happen to all my orders that were pending?” one person asked, while another said, “Dude just send the merch we purchased. you’re doing too much.” Other remarks included, “Waiting for an order, I just want my orders, where’s my $600 worth of orders” and “Any one who ever order from ye website will get noting he trick everyone with that 20.00 dollar trash he was selling.”

Some of the people commenting are likely the same people who purchased the s####### t-shirt he was selling that temporarily got his website shut down. For the uninitiated, Kanye West ran an $8 million ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 9) that advertised “Yeezy.com.”

Initially when someone went to the website, it had a variety of t-shirts, hoodies and other garments to choose from, but those soon disappeared. In their place, a sole item remained: a white t-shirt with a black s####### emblazoned on the front. The shirts were listed for $20. According to reports, he sold more than 100,000 of them before Shopify shut down the website.

The stunt followed days of West spewing antisemitic and other hateful messages across his Twitter (X) platform, prompting an open letter from ex-Def Jam Recordings CEO Lyor Cohen. Cohen, who is Jewish, pleaded with West to use his power for good. But, in true Kanye West fashion, Cohen was met with more vitriol from the former Def Jam artist.

On Thursday morning, West shared a screenshot of the letter and seemed to focus on Cohen calling him “Kanye West” instead of Ye.

“You and your whole industry have promoted and got paid off songs where black people glorify killing each other But my t shirt is the worst thing ever,” he began. “All of y’all are like girls who don’t take accountability It’s a double standard. Then y’all threaten and extort people around me. People are so used to your mob.

“And to think When Tory Burch came to the door with a towel on I didn’t smash. ‘Cause I looked at you as a friend. You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of black death that you’ve got paid off of for years. Also you too broke to speak to me in the first place. And you know what Irv [Gotti] said to you before he passed and since he not here. I’ll say it Suuuuck Myyyy Diiiick.”

It’s worth noting Cohen is the global head of YouTube.