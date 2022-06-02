Kanye West Joins NFT Craze After Initial Reluctance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West filed trademark applications for non-fungible tokens and more a few months after saying he wasn’t interested in NFTs.

Kanye West apparently changed his mind about NFTs.

According to Fortune, Kanye filed for multiple trademarks related to NFTs. Ye’s applications include “blockchain-based non-fungible assets,” “currencies and tokens,” and “online retail store services featuring … digital art.”

Kanye’s filings mark a dramatic change in his stance on NFTs. Earlier this year, he dismissed NFTs in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN,” he wrote. “FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE. I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”

Kanye’s post included a photo of a handwritten note expressing a similar sentiment. But his written message did leave the door open for NFTs.

“My focus is on building real products in the real world, real food, real clothes, real shelter,” he declared. “Do not ask me to do a f###### NFT … Ask me later.”

Although Kanye was initially reluctant to hop on the NFT bandwagon, that didn’t stop his name from being attached to a non-fungible token. One user minted Ye and Kim Kardashian’s divorce papers as an NFT.

The divorce papers went up for sale on OpenSea, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens. The unknown seller set the price at well over $400,000 but received no offers.