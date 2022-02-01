Kanye West Declares He’s Not Co-Signing NFT Wave

Ye wants people to stop asking him to do NFTs.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the new craze in the world of blockchains. Numerous recording artists – such as Tory Lanez, Doja Cat, Curren$y, Dave East, and Snoop Dogg – have embraced the use of those digital assets.

While Kanye “Ye” West is usually at the forefront of innovation in the music business, the 44-year-old billionaire is passing on the NFT trend at the moment. Ye addressed that form of virtual investment on his Instagram page.

“My focus is on building real products in the real world, real food, real clothes, real shelter. Do not ask me to do a f###### NFT… Ask me later,” wrote Kanye West in a hand-written note.

The Instagram caption read, “STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s. I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN… FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE. I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”

Kanye West is currently preparing to release the sequel to 2021’s well-received Donda album. The forthcoming Donda 2 is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, February 22. Freebandz chief Future served as an executive producer.

Donda debuted at #1 on the weekly Billboard 200 rankings with 309,000 units. The record-breaking project became Kanye West’s tenth chart-topper. Donda also earned Ye multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year.

In addition to his work in the music business, Kanye West is a fashion mogul as the head of the Yeezy brand. The Atlanta-born, Chicago-raised musician/entrepreneur also aunched an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020.