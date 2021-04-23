Doja Cat Announces Juicy Drops NFT Marketplace

The global interest in non-fungible tokens has skyrocketed in 2021. Recording artists like Tory Lanez, Ja Rule, 6ix9ine, Loaded Lux, Curren$y, and Lupe Fiasco have embraced the NFT craze. The iconic Death Row Records recently commemorated its 30th anniversary with special blockchain-based NFTs.

Amala “Doja Cat” Dlamini is one of the latest stars to offer fans the chance to collect and trade crypto-collectible digital items. The rapper/singer’s Juicy Drops marketplace will curate an NFT hub for artists, athletes, and other creatives to host unique collectibles. Juicy Drops is being offered exclusively on Opensea.io.

“Doja Cat is the first A-list female musician to drop artist-led NFTs on OpenSea, and we’re excited to welcome her to the platform,” says Alex Atallah, CTO/Co-founder of OpenSea. “We believe that blockchain technology and NFTs open up a wide range of new opportunities for the music industry, and we can’t wait to see how her audience reacts to the content and unlockables.”

Doja’s inaugural NFT collection is inspired by and celebrates her performance at this year’s 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The 25-year-old Californian performed her former Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit record “Say So” at the ceremony in March.

“I’m helping to launch my NFT company so that I can actually own and control my art. I want to be able to make all decisions related to my creative vision and help other artists do the same. My ownership also allows me to direct how we can give back to causes that I truly believe in,” says Doja.

The Juicy Drops collection was created in conjunction with BOOMTRONIC and will include three different tier levels – “Metallic,” “Flavored” and “Mystery” (see below). In order to purchase Doja’s NFTs, consumers will need to use the Ethereum cryptocurrency wallet.

Doja Cat first gained notable attention following the viral success of her 2018 single “Mooo!” She released her debut studio LP, Amala, that same year via RCA Records. Amala was followed by 2019’s Gold-certified Hot Pink album. The Los Angeles native was up for three Grammy nominations in 2021, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year (“Say So”).

Metallic Tier

Platinum – Doja Cat X Juicy Drops / Platinum 10 Metallic drops, individually numbered 1-10

Gold – Doja Cat X Juicy Drops / Gold 50 Metallic drops, individually numbered 1-50

Silver – Doja Cat X Juicy Drops / Silver 100 Metallic drops, individually numbered 1-100

Flavor Tier

Black Cherry – Doja Cat X Juicy Drops / Cherry 500 Flavored drops, individually numbered 1-500

Watermelon – Doja Cat X Juicy Drops / Watermelon 500 Flavored drops, individually numbered 1-500

Plum – Doja Cat X Juicy Drops / Plum 500 Flavored drops, individually numbered 1-500

Unlockable Mystery Tier