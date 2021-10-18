Kanye West Legally Changes His Name To Ye

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has approved Kanye West’s request to legally change his name to Ye.

Kanye West has officially become Ye.

According to Deadline and TMZ, Kanye West has legally changed his name to Ye. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved his request on Monday.

The 44-year-old rapper filed a motion to change his name in August. He cited “personal reasons” for the switch.

The newly christened Ye is legally mononymous. No middle or last names are listed in the court documents.

Ye has been one of Kanye West’s nicknames for years, and it became one of his album titles in 2018. He flirted with the idea of changing his name to Ye a few months after that LP dropped.

“The being formally known as Kanye West,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am YE.”

That same year, the G.O.O.D. Music founder explained what “Ye” meant to him in an interview with veteran radio personality Big Boy.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,’” he told Big Boy. “So, I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything.”

Kanye West legally changing his name to Ye comes after he’s made a spree of real estate moves. He recently bought a Malibu home for $57.3 million and put his Wyoming ranch on the market for $11 million.