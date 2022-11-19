Kanye West’s Likeness Emblazoned On Antisemitic Flyers In Rhode Island

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s name, face and phrasing were used for antisemitic flyers distributed in North Providence and Warwick, Rhode Island.

Police are investigating the spread of antisemitic flyers featuring Kanye West’s likeness in Rhode Island.

According to multiple reports, the antisemitic flyers appeared in North Providence and Warwick, Rhode Island. The flyers included Kanye West’s face and name along with a reference to one of his infamous Twitter posts.

“’DEFCON3 KANYE’ with the Star of David crossed out was among the language found on antisemitic flyers distributed in the Providence, RI area,” watchdog organization StopAntisemitism wrote on Twitter. “Others blamed the slave trade on the Jewish people. Once again we see antisemitic hate on social media translate into real world hate.”

Last month, Kanye West declared he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people” in a since-deleted Twitter post. He continued to unleash antisemitic rants in interviews, leading several companies to end their business deals with him.

While brands severed ties with Kanye West, antisemites considered him an ally. He gained support from white supremacists in Los Angeles and at least one proponent in Rhode Island, raising concerns for local police.

“We are taking this seriously,” North Providence Police Chief Al Ruggerio said. “[The flyers] are making the folks of this town and city a little uncomfortable, and we’re going to do our best to come to a solution on this.”