Lil Durk To Drop New Album Same Day As Ye

Lil Durk is set to square off with Kanye West, as both of their new albums are set to be released on February 22, 2022.

Durk made the revelation on Twitter to the glee or chagrin of the Internet. He made it a point to mention that he would be releasing his newest project on the same day as Ye.

The tweet immediately got thousands of likes and retweets.

My album drop same day as YE 2/22/22 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) February 7, 2022

On his Instagram, he made a seemingly more humble statement. “Make room for me Ye,” he said. However, on the previous IG post he proclaimed himself the king of his city. Both men hail from Chicago.

That post, which accompanied a picture of him stooped over a pile of money, received nothing but love and praise from his adoring audience.

Lil Durk previously revealed the album would be titled 7220.

He also stated that there would be an accompanying tour that would kick off Friday, April 8 in Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre.