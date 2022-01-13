Lil Durk Announces “The 7220 Tour” For 2022

Find out where you can see the “Broadway Girls” rapper live in concert.

Many Hip Hop fans listed Lil Durk as one of the top rap stars of 2021. Last year saw Durk partner with Atlanta’s Lil Baby for the #1 collaborative LP The Voice of the Heroes.

For 2022, Lil Durk is getting ready to release his forthcoming 7220 project. The Chicago-bred rhymer will also head out on a 17-city tour in support of the album.

“The 7220 Tour” kicks off Friday, April 8 at Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre. Plus, concertgoers will get to see Lil Durk in other locales such as Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, and St. Louis.

Lil Durk plans to close out the trek in his hometown of Chicago this spring. The final date for “The 7220 Tour” is scheduled for Monday, May 2 inside the 20,000-seat United Center.

Back on road 🦅 The 7220 Tourhttps://t.co/v8hqpFsryi pic.twitter.com/jVlFZb16wC — THE VOICE (@lildurk) January 12, 2022

Before the Gold-certified The Voice of the Heroes arrived on DSPs, Lil Durk dropped his own solo albums like Remember My Name, Lil Durk 2X, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, and The Voice. He has totaled over 51 career entries on the Hot 100 chart.

“Broadway Girls” featuring Country singer Morgan Wallen is Lil Durk’s most recent Billboard chart success. The single peaked at #14 on the Hot 100. It also topped the Hot Rap Songs chart, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and Rap Digital Song Sales chart.

Tickets for Lil Durk’s “The 7220 Tour” go on sale starting Friday, January 14 at 10 am local time on livenation.com.