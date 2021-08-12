Kanye West Moving “Donda” Production to Another Stadium

KayCyy Pluto, one of the artists collaborating with Kanye West on his latest project, has said that Kanye is moving to another stadium to finish the long-awaited Donda album.

Kanye was living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while completing the album and held two listening events there. More than 40,000 people attended the first listening party in July. At the second listening party, the audience was stunned by the visual spectacle of the 44-year-old rapper ascending into the air.

This latest update on the highly anticipated project comes from a now-deleted tweet from up-and-coming rapper, KayCyy Pluto who has been collaborating with Kanye on the project. “We moving to another stadium,” he claimed in the tweet.

The artist did not say where the project was relocating to but there are a number of other stadiums in Atlanta including State Farm Arena, Truist Park, and Russ Chandler Stadium. Kanye could however move to another city to continue work on the album and host further listening events.

Donda has suffered numerous delays since it was first scheduled for release last year. A tracklist is yet to be revealed however, Grammy award winner The Weeknd, rapper Playboi Carti and long-time collaborator 2 Chainz are known to be working on the album. Streaming service Tidal has shared a list of features so far including Pusha T, Kid Cudi and Young Thug, amongst others.

iTunes is now showing that ‘Donda’ will have a release date of August 13; Apple Music however has given the alternative date of August 15. Whether the project materializes on either of these dates, the fans will have to wait and see…