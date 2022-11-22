Kanye West No-Shows Deposition In Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce will head to trial in December if they are unable to reach a settlement.

Kanye West skipped out on a deposition with Kim Kardashian’s attorneys as a trial approaches in their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, ‘Ye never appeared at a deposition scheduled for November 16. The deposition was rescheduled for November 29 due to his absence.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian only have a few weeks left to reach a settlement in their divorce before it heads to trial. The former couple’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 14.

Earlier this year, a judge declared ‘Ye and Kim Kardashian to be legally single. The two are still battling over assets and custody of their children.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She married Kanye West in 2014. They share four children.

Kanye West’s divorce took a backseat to his controversial antics in recent months. Multiple brands severed ties with him after he went on several antisemitic rants.

‘Ye was banned from Twitter over his offensive marks, but Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk reinstated Kanye West on Sunday (November 20). The 45-year-old rapper/producer, who announced plans to run for president in 2024, made light of his hate speech in his return to the social media platform.

“Shalom,” he wrote along with a smiley face.