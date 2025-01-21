Kanye West Reveals Daughter North’s Role In Creative Revival For “BULLY” Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West credits his daughter, North West, with inspiring him to create beats for both her debut album and his upcoming “BULLY” project.

Kanye West is praising his eldest daughter, North West, for reviving his love of making music.

On Monday (January 20), the proud father took to Instagram with a sweet tribute to his 11-year-old daughter, crediting her with inspiring him to get back in his beat-making bag for production on his upcoming BULLY album.

Ye shared a black-and-white image of North West in the studio, revealing she’s working on new music.

“This little girl made me love music again,” he wrote in the caption. “She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY.”

Kanye West also posted a video of North preparing to record, captioned “Training.”

Last year, North shared her plans to follow her father’s footsteps and launch her music career, announcing her debut album earlier this year, following her appearance on VULTURES 1 cut, “Talking.”

North revealed she was working on Elementary School Dropout, an homage to Kanye West’s classic 2004 album The College Dropout.

According to Ye confidant Justin Laboy, the little girl’s been working on her craft, creating ten freestyles daily.

“Everybody’s excited,” Justin Laboy shared. “Ye’s putting everything, all chips in on her – production, the best engineers. I think she’s got it. Plus, she just naturally loves it.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West also paid tribute to his “HERO” Master P, before shopping names for his fandom.

He called on “everybody that fights for me and for us,” asking, “Should we be called YEEZY MOB YEEZY ARMY TEAM YEEZY.”

He added, “I’m open to other ideas too, and received plenty of suggestions. Among the most popular were “The West Wing,” “The Yeighborhood” “Yeezalites” and “The Yemmunity.”