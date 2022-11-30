Kanye West Reportedly In Talks To Open Donda Academy In Christian Church

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pastor Ronald Nagin has no problem with Ye’s antisemitic rhetoric.

Even though many people view Kanye “Ye” West as the most famous antisemite on the planet at the moment, that concern does not seem to be stopping a Christian minister from possibly cutting a deal with West.

According to TMZ, Pastor Ronald Nagin met with Kanye West three times about the rapper using space in the Cornerstone Christian Church for his Donda Academy. Cornerstone’s lawyers have reportedly already drafted a lease for the Northridge, California location.

Donda Academy shut down in October following overwhelming backlash for Kanye West’s remarks about the Jewish community. Many parents, including R&B singer Keyshia Cole, supposedly withdrew their children from the unaccredited Christian private school.

Then Donda Academy reopened just hours after the administration sent an email to parents informing them that the 2022-2023 school year would abruptly end. However, TMZ reports that students and teachers have already left the Academy in droves.

Meanwhile, Kanye West continues to espouse antisemitism which already cost him public support, business relationships, and his billionaire status. In fact, Ye recently aligned himself with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

West also hired pedophilia defender Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager for the 2024 presidential election. Yiannopoulos made a name for himself as an alt-right political commentator who got banned from Twitter and Facebook for harassment and hate speech.