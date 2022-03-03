Kanye West Reveals He Was “Forced” To Perform At “DONDA 2” Concert So He Tossed The Mic

Kanye West said he was forced “to mix Taco Bell and KFC” when he was made to perform at his “DONDA 2” against his wishes.

Kanye West explained why he threw his microphone aside mid-performance during his DONDA 2 listening experience last week.

Many assumed Ye was frustrated at the sound issues which plagued the second half of his show at Miami’s LoanDepot Park. Things got so bad during Kanye’s performance of “Jail” with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby that he tossed his mic away.

However, as Kanye West explained to a couple of fans on Wednesday (Mar. 3), he was “forced” to perform in the first place.

“It wasn’t about the sound,” Yeezy explained. “It was the fact that I was told, one thing I was told was that I had to write the word ‘performance’ on the piece. But what I was giving you guys was performance art. I did these listening sessions when I dropped my album where I put a mask on and I give you this listening session and it’s an installation.

“And they basically forced me to mix Taco Bell and KFC. They basically forced to mix tequila with cognac. So right when I did the song and I saw myself grabbing this mic and it wasn’t my original idea, I was like, ‘I’m gonna throw this mic. Why am I doing this?’”

“I’m in control of me,” Kanye added. “To have the ability to sell out a stadium, 50,000 seats in 5 days. Then to be told by a promoter ‘still grab that mic, boy.’”

Meanwhile, fans of Kanye West will have the opportunity to see him perform live this summer. The multihyphenate was announced as Friday night’s headliner at Rolling Loud Miami on July 22.