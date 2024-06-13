Kanye West Self-Conscious About His Tiny Wee Wee, According To Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta sued him for sexual harassment, wrongful termination and breach of contract.

Kanye West’s former assistant claimed he was concerned about his package’s size in her sexual harassment lawsuit against the controversial artist. Lauren Pisciotta cited examples of Ye expressing insecurity when he sent her inappropriate texts – including a video of him receiving oral sex from a model.

“The video was followed by a text conversation wherein Defendant asked Plaintiff if he should edit the video as he wanted to make sure his penis looked big enough,” Pisciotta’s lawsuit read.

Kanye allegedly showed Pisciotta a clip of him having sex with a Yeezy employee. She said he sent her a follow-up text to explain why he edited the footage.

“Defendant cropped his penis out of the frame because he said it did not look big enough to send to one of his friends,” Pisciotta’s lawyer noted.

Pisciotta recalled Kanye bragging about his sex escapades with a celebrity in another text. The lawsuit didn’t disclose the celeb’s name but referred to them as an A-lister.

“One time I took Viagra and f##### [A-list celebrity] for three hours,” Kanye allegedly wrote to his ex-assistant. “Not sure why that thought came to me.”

Pisciotta sued Ye for sexual harassment, wrongful termination and breach of contract. She accused him of masturbating in front of her, among other claims. Kanye’s rep denied the allegations and threatened a countersuit.

“Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected,” the rep said. “Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved. She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.”

Pisciotta started working for Kanye in 2021. She was fired in 2022.