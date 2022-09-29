Kanye West Sends Message To Kris Jenner “Let’s Change The Narrative” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West changed his Instagram profile picture to one of Kris Jenner, noting he did so “with thoughts of peace and respect.”

Kanye West has been vocal with his criticism of the Kardashian/Jenner clan since separating from Kim last year. So when he changed his Instagram profile to a photo of the reality TV show family’s matriarch, fans anticipated another rant.

However, the multihyphenate wants to “change the narrative” regarding his former mother-in-law. It’s unclear whether Ye caught wind of the speculation surrounding his recently updated profile picture, but he took to his IG Stories to clarify the move.

“I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect,” Ye wrote on Wednesday evening (Sept. 28), before adding, “let’s change the narrative.”

Earlier this month, Kanye returned to Instagram after a brief absence with rants against Kim Kardashian in between feuding with Yeezy partners, Gap and Adidas.

He shared apparent text messages between him and Kim, including one said to be from Kris, asking him to quit.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboys like she made Kyle [sic] and Kim do,” Kanye penned. “Hollywood is a giant brothel pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promises it.”

He added, “Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Kanye West also shared a message said to be from Kris Jenner. “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” it read.

Kanye West appears to be speaking on Kris Jenner on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RYBTnKC1nE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Ye’s hired a new lawyer to present him in his divorce from Kim, his sixth so far. He enlisted high-profile celebrity lawyer Robert Stephan Cohen. His past clients include Chris Rock, Rupert Murdoch, and Melinda Gates, who he represented in her divorce from Bill Gates.