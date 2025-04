Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West targeted Drake with a slur-laced lyric on his new track “Heil Hitler” from his controversial “WW3” album.

Kanye West ignited fresh controversy after previewing a track from his upcoming WW3 album that takes a direct shot at Drake and includes inflammatory references to Adolf Hitler.

The divisive rapper continued teasing the project during a livestream Sunday (April 6).

The song, titled “Heil Hitler,” features a line aimed squarely at the Toronto rapper: “N##### be actin like f###### so much I think they might be Drake…”

Kanye West was on livestream today again recording music for his WW3 album, including a song about H*tler



"n*ggas be actin like f**g*ts so much I think they might be Drake… they dont understand the things I say on Twitter… all my n*ggas N*z*s n*gga H*il H*tler…"



(via… pic.twitter.com/Ue7gkBX8B7 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 6, 2025

The track is part of West’s 11-song project WW3, which he has publicly stated will contain antisemitic content.

The album includes titles such as “Hitler Ye and Jesus,” “Free Diddy,” “Cosby” and “Virgil Let Me Down.” The release continues West’s recent embrace of far-right rhetoric and Nazi imagery, a shift that has alienated many in the music industry and beyond.

Kanye West’s Love-Hate Relationship With Drake

Earlier this month, West posted conflicting sentiments about Drake while dissing J. Cole.

“How I hate Drake and I’m team Drake at the same time,” he tweeted. “Life is funny like that It’s the weird thing where I feel closest to Drake outta any body in rap.”

He followed that with a post reading simply, “Drake #1.”

In contrast, West criticized J. Cole, writing, “I hate J Cole music so much It’s like between Kendrick and J Cole. I bet you industry plants asked J Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a J Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it.”

Despite the diss, Kanye West recently attempted to collaborate with Drake by sending him the intro track “Preacher Man” from his album Bully.

Drake reportedly responded, “Aw man, I don’t mean to spoil your dreams,” signaling his lack of interest in the offer.

West later said Drake was “just doing his thing” and admitted he was disappointed but still open to working with him in the future.

The WW3 album also includes the track “Bianca,” where West discusses his separation from his wife, Bianca Censori.

In the song, he claims she suffered panic attacks over his online antics and that he tracked her movements through an app.