Kanye West Claims Bianca Censori Walked Out Over His Tweets; Tried To Hospitalize Him

Kanye West confirmed in a new song that Bianca Censori left him after a panic attack over his online antics and allegedly tried to have him committed.

Kanye West used a track from his upcoming WW3 album to confirm that Bianca Censori walked out on him after suffering a panic attack triggered by his unhinged social media outbursts.

In the newly previewed song “Bianca,” West lays bare the unraveling of their relationship, rapping, “Bianca, I just want you to come back,” and “My baby she ran away, but first she tried to get me committed.”

He continues, “She’s having a panic attack ‘cuz she’s not liking the way that I’m tweeting.”

Kanye West reveals in his song “BIANCA” from his new album BULLY that Bianca left him after having a panic attack over his posts on X. He says he had to track her using the Maybach app after she ran off with his Maybach 👀

pic.twitter.com/XulN2v89cY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 3, 2025

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Split Rumors

The track, which West debuted Wednesday night (April 2), offers a raw glimpse into the couple’s apparent split, which had been the subject of speculation since February.

At the time, reports claimed both had contacted divorce attorneys following their controversial appearance at the Grammy Awards.

Bianca Censori’s see-through dress at the event, reportedly chosen at Kanye West’s urging, drew criticism and sparked renewed concern over his alleged control over her.

Insiders claimed West dictated her wardrobe, finances and even her creative output. One source alleged he sent security to follow her after she tried to leave their hotel.

Despite growing public concern, West’s spokesperson previously dismissed the breakup rumors as “unverified tabloid gossip,” insisting the pair were together in Los Angeles preparing for Valentine’s Day.

But West’s lyrics confirm the separation, and he doesn’t hold back.

He claims Censori wanted him hospitalized, but he insists he’s okay. “There’s nothing wrong with me,” he says in the song.

He also raps that he’s tracking her location through an app and compares their relationship to “the new Cassie and Diddy,” a reference that raised eyebrows given the recent serious allegations against the music mogul.

Elsewhere in the track, West says his family wants him “locked up” and claims he’s armed for protection, stating he has “heavy artillery” because people are trying to kill him.

The eyebrow-raising WW3 album is rumored to drop April 3.