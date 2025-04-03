Kanye West Drops “WW3” Album Details Featuring Shocking Titles & Dave Blunts Feature

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West revealed the WW3 album tracklist on April 2, featuring antisemitic themes and a guest appearance from Dave Blunts.

Kanye West has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album WW3, featuring inflammatory titles and lyrics that continue his pattern of antisemitic rhetoric and controversial imagery.

Unveiled on X Wednesday night (April 2), the 11-track project includes songs titled “Heil Hitler,” “Hitler Ye and Jesus,” and “Free Diddy,” with a guest appearance from rapper Dave Blunts on the opening track.

West, who has repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler and incorporated Nazi symbolism into his fashion and music, has described his new musical direction as “My new sound called antisemitic.”

Among the lyrics previewed last month from the album’s title track, West raps, “rocking swastikas ’cause all my n##### Nazis,” followed by, “They’re telling me that I’m a bully/I’m antisemitic, fully” and “Reading ‘Mein Kampf,’ two chapters before I go to sleep.”

The song also references West’s use of nitrous oxide, with lines like “Went to the dentist and got me some nitrous/Went to the dentist and put in some diamonds.”

Kanye West “WW3” Tracklist

The tracklist also includes “Cosby,” “Dirty Magazines,” “Bianca,” “Virgil Let Me Down,” “Jared,” “Money and Fame,” and “Nitrous.”

The song “Virgil” follows West lashing out at late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, expressing unresolved bitterness over Abloh’s success.

“Imagine a n#### steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat,” West tweeted earlier this week. “Then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it.”

The inclusion of Dave Blunts on the album follows West’s recent public endorsement of the rapper.

“Dave Blunts is my favorite rapper,” West announced. “His raps give me the energy of my tweets.”

He also shared a private text exchange where he offered Blunts access to his personal trainer, writing, “We need you to stay alive.”

West’s recent antics have drawn intense criticism for promoting hate speech, including his repeated use of Nazi references and antisemitic statements. His latest album seemingly doubles down on those themes.