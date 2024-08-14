Kanye West’s Sunday Service Stripped Of Charity Status

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s Sunday Service organization was a nonprofit but failed to file the proper paperwork for three years.

The Internal Revenue Service revoked Kanye West’s Sunday Service group’s tax-exempt status. According to the IRS, Ye’s nonprofit didn’t file required returns for three years.

Sunday Service lost its tax exemption in May. The group was previously exempt from federal income taxes as a 501(c)(3) organization. It was recognized as a charitable or religious organization after it was founded in 2019.

West claimed he spent $50 million on Sunday Service in its first year. The controversial rapper/producer used money from his Yeezy brand to fund the organization.

“I spent every dime that I have for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service,” he told Nick Cannon in 2020. “Every dollar I had. I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service … It was 120 people going to Jamaica. The Yeezys, they were selling themselves, so instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church. I invested in spreading the gospel. I invested in saying Jesus’ name on high.”

Sunday Service reportedly distanced itself from West, who hasn’t been seen with the group since 2023. The choir’s director Jason White is leading Sunday Service on his own and intends to form an LLC.

West was sued for $30 million over his alleged mistreatment of Sunday Service workers. One worker named Michael Pearson said he was only paid $250 per day for Sunday Service events and received no extra compensation “regardless of the number of hours worked.” He claimed the Sunday Service crew never received meal breaks, among other issues.

The Sunday Service-related lawsuit was just one of the many civil cases filed against West over the past few years. A former assistant sued him for sexual harassment, wrongful termination and breach of contract in June. A rep for Ye said the woman’s lawsuit was filled with “baseless allegations.” He threatened to countersue her.