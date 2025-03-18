Kanye West Trolls Kendrick Lamar As He Degrades Drake Multiple Times

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is all over the place with this rant.

Kanye West has upped the ante on his challenge to Kendrick Lamar for a rap battle, dragging Drake into the developing saga in the process.

In his latest Twitter rant, Kanye West once again seizes control of his follower’s timelines by flooding them with tweets ranging in topics from rappers such as A$AP Rocky and Jim Jones, the suicidal thoughts he claims he has suffered since the death of his mother, KKK-inspired clothing designs and the high fashion industry.

Additionally, a large amount of the tweets Ye shared in a matter of hours were largely focused on Kendrick Lamar and Drake. After claiming “ROCKY NEVER DID NO F##### S###,” Ye set his sights on Drake, both throwing shade on him and showing him love in a string of back-handed compliments and degrading remarks.

“DRAKE’S CLOTHING STYLE IN AUSTRALIA IS REALLY A BAD SEND HELP,” Kanye wrote in one of the first tweets. “IMA KEEP IT LIGHT WITH DRAKE YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS AND WHAT ITS ALWAYS BEEN WITH ALL THOSE ‘YOU CAN SKIM THROUGH’ BARS DRAKE A F##### BEEN A F##### ALWAYS WILL BE A F#####.”

In another tweet, he sent an indirect shot at Kendrick Lamar by referencing lyrics from Drake’s “Family Matters” diss track.

“HATE TO GIVE THIS F##### CREDIT BUT FAVORITE LINE OF THE BATTLE LAST YEAR IS WHEN THE F##### SAID ‘YOU RAP LIKE YOU TRYNA FREE THE SLAVES.’ HE DOES,” he wrote.

Seemingly antagonizing the aforementioned artists he has issues with, West wrote in a follow-up tweet, “IF I LIVE ANOTHER WEEK ALL YOU N##### P####.”

Kanye also shared a screenshot of a conversation with Drake’s associate Top5, alleging that he had snitched Drizzy out for buying Kim Kardashian Birkin bags for Valentine’s Day while also suggesting he would get drake caught up with RICO charges.

Before long, he turned heel to pounce on Kendrick in a series of tweets suggesting that he’s the lesser known artist, writing, “NOOOOBODY HAS EVER LISTENED TO KENDRICK OR KNOWS ANY OF HIS SONGS.”

In another tweet, he added, “KENDRICK WAS THE INDUSTRY PUPPET THEN THEY WAS DONE WITH HIM.”

He then suggested that Kendrick’s performance at Super Bowl LIX wasn’t earned, alluding to the fact that he or Drake or one of his other contemporaries were more “deserving” of the opportunity.

“I ACTUALLY KIND OF LIKED KENDRICKS HALF TIMS SHOW BUT ME OR TRAV OR F#####(AKA DRAKE) DESERVED A SUPER BOWL BEFORE KENDRICK,” he wrote.

West also began peddling the theory that Kendrick Lamar was actually a part of the alleged collusion to dim Drake’s limelight.

“I DON’T PERSONALLY HAVE AN ISSUE WITH KENDRICK (I PROBABLY WILL NOW) BUT HE WAS A PAWN TO TAKE DOWN F#####(AKA DRAKE) BECAUSE THESE RECORD LABELS DONT WANT BIG ARTIST BECAUSE THE SMALLER ARTIST ARE EASIER TO CONTROL AND REPLACE,” he wrote.

Check out additional tweets from the rant, in which Kanye addresses Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Doechii and more in the post below.