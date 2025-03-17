Kanye West Shifts Focus From Antisemitism To Misogyny

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The exhaustive tweeter recently wrote, “The man makes the final decision,” a reference to his ongoing battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over daughter North West’s inclusion in a song featuring Diddy.

Kanye West took a brief respite from his ongoing antisemitic antics in favor of a little misogyny.

On Monday morning (March 17), the exhaustive tweeter wrote, “The man makes the final decision,” a reference to his ongoing battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over daughter North West’s inclusion in a song featuring Diddy.

Kardashian made it clear she didn’t want North West tied to the track, titled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” but West released it anyway, prompting the reality television star to issue a cease and desist. In a text exchange West posted to Twitter (X), it was revealed Kardashian has full control over the North West trademark, therefore she has legal rights.

“I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name, you said yes,” she said in the text. “When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them.”

Still, that didn’t dissuade West, who fired back, “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

West later went on to criticize Kardashian’s parenting, the same woman raising all four of his children.

“Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK,” he wrote on Saturday (March 15). He continued, “I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM.I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

Before deleting them all, West concluded, “ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON ‘SEEING’ MY KIDS I DON’T CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE.”

Kardashian held an emergency hearing with a mediator and a judge, which sources say West declined to attend. She was told he promised not to drop the song—evidently, that was a lie. The song arrived over the weekend. Find it below.

LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE YE KANYE WEST

PUFF DADDY feat.

KING COMBS (PUFF Son)

NORTH WEST

JASMINE WILLIAMS (new Yeezy artist from Chicago) NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/CAQycwkACz — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 15, 2025