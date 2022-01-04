Kanye West Working On “Masterpiece” “DONDA 2” Says Steven Victor

Kanye West has been seen out and about with several ladies in recent days however, according to Steven Victor, he’s busy working on “DONDA 2.”

Kanye West is working on the follow-up to his 10th studio album “DONDA,” touted as a “masterpiece” by Steven Victor.

“DONDA” was delivered last summer after a series of extended delays, with Kanye making constant changes and updating the album until he was happy. Now, according to Steven Victor, Kanye West is working on a sequel, and it’s something extra special.

The music executive spoke exclusively to Complex. “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” he said.

Though Victor gave no indication as to when Kanye West fans can expect the project, his use of the word “masterpiece” is telling. A respected industry figure and the founder and CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide, the exec has worked closely with Yeezy over the years. Victor also held the role of COO at G.O.O.D. Music and SVP of A&R at Universal Music Group.

Kanye West is yet to release any details about the project although his recent reconciliation with his long-time foe, Drake opens the door for an epic collaboration. The pair made music together for years before beefing after their first meeting in 2009.

Has Kanye West Moved On From Kim?

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s love life is at the center of internet speculation. He has been spending time with several ladies recently. After making a very public plea for the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian to “come back” to him and purchasing the land opposite their former family home, it seems Kanye is mixing things up a bit.

Kanye West and actress Julia Fox are officially dating, @PageSix reports. pic.twitter.com/N5NXBpIUzM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2022

There were rumors for months that Kanye West was dating 22-year-old model VineTria. It is unclear if the pair are still seeing each other. He went on a date with actress Julia Fox in Miami, Florida on New Year’s Day. He was then photographed by the paparazzi on a hotel balcony with two other women.