Kanye West’s Alleged NSFW Yearbook Message Goes Viral On TikTok

Kanye West’s alleged handiwork from high school has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

A TikTok user named Abby Richardson uploaded a video featuring a NSFW message allegedly written by Kanye West in high school. Richardson’s father Brian went to school with Yeezy, who apparently wrote a very blunt remark to her dad in an old yearbook.

“You better get some p#### this summer,” Ye allegedly wrote in Brian Richardson’s yearbook.

Abby Richardson’s video opened with photo of her father featuring the caption “pov your dads bestfriend in high school was kanye west.” Ye’s multi-platinum selling single “All of the Lights” played throughout the video.

Richardson then showed off the yearbook to prove her dad and Ye went to the same school. She capped off the clip by flipping to the page with the explicit comment.

Kanye West attended Polaris High School in Oak Lawn, which is a suburb of Chicago. He graduated in 1995.

Two decades after it was purportedly written, Kanye West’s yearbook one-liner helped Richardson go viral on TikTok. Her video has racked up 2 million views on the platform as of Wednesday (December 1).

Ye hasn’t confirmed if penned the yearbook message. Richardson’s video claims it’s “no joke ask [her] grandparents.”