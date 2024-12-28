Kanye West’s Cryptic Instagram Voice Memo Sends Fans Over The Edge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans of the eccentric millionaire are calling it “provocative.”

Kanye West made a rare Instagram appearance in the wee hours of Saturday (December 28) morning, leaving a cryptic voice memo for his 20.3 million followers. The message?

“You know that s### is hosed down,” he said. “You know that s### mopped, that s### scrubbed.” Of course, Kanye West being Kanye West, people got a kick out of it and immediately hopped on social media to laugh about his latest antics.

“Me after I clean my kitchen,” one person wrote. Another said, ” like when he just reappears rubs hands,” while yet another remarked, “I’m ABSOLUTELY saying this to anything I don’t like at least for the next six months.”

Others assumed it was a sign he’s about to release new music, and multiple people thought it was a reaction to ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new “Santa Baby” video. As person said, “He doesn’t like Kim’s Santa video, I heard! SMH.”

Whatever the case, fans of Kanye West are calling it “provocative.”

Kanye West voice memo on his IG story sound just like me after I clean the house pic.twitter.com/OQwdHK7HK1 — lemmegetafry (@mary_jane04) December 28, 2024



Kanye West is under scrutiny once again for different reasons. As Jewish communities around the world mark the celebration of Hanukkah, Yeezy’s new clothing line features imagery reminiscent of Nazi symbolism.

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies and jackets priced at $20 a piece, adorned with minimalist designs and Russian text. The presence of a logo resembling the Wolfsangel, a Nazi-linked symbol, has sparked outrage, reigniting accusations that West is purposefully perpetuating white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideologies.

Some people on social media were quick to condemn the designs, especially given his history of antisemitic public statements.

The controversy began in October 2022, when West posted a tweet declaring he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” and compounded the fallout by asserting that Black people are the “real Jews.”

The situation deteriorated further in December 2022 during an incendiary appearance on InfoWars, where Kanye praised Adolf Hitler, denied the Holocaust and shared a s####### entwined with a Star of David on social media.