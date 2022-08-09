Kanye West’s Cyber Bullying Has Sent Pete Davidson To Therapy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Comedian Pete Davidson had to seek out therapy after he was bullied by Kanye West, for dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Read more!

Sources are reporting that Kanye West’s bullying has sent Pete Davidson, the Staten Island funny man, to therapy.

According to People, Pete Davidson has been going to see a therapist since the beginning of April to sort out his feeling related to the cyber harassment at the hands of the rapper and former husband of his recent ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

AllHipHop.com reported on Kanye West’s attacks on the “Saturday Night Live” alum. Ye even mocked Pete in his music and videos.

The source said, “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian announced their breakup over the last week. The comedian “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship,” according to the insider.

“Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career,” the person added.

Kanye West has not made a statement about the split or the comment about him being a reason for Davidson needing counseling.

But he did post a disturbing image on Instagram to his 16.2 million followers of a picture of a fake New York Times cover that featured the headline “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.”

“Skete” is the derogatory nickname Yeezy gave him during his 2021 rant.

Kim Kardashian was reportedly livid over the post and demanded Ye taking down the image, which has been deleted from his IG account.