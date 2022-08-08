Kanye West Posts “Skete Davidson Dead” After Pete Davidson’s Breakup With Kim K

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Did Ye go too far with the latest online shot?

According to reports, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have ended their relationship. Following the breakup, Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, took the opportunity to once again diss Davidson.

Kanye West tormented Pete Davidson for months after news broke that the former Saturday Night Live cast member began dating Kim Kardashian. The personal attacks included Ye depicting Pete Davidson getting decapitated in the “Eazy” music video.

Now that it appears Davidson and Kim K have split, Kanye West took another shot at the Wild ‘n Out alum. The G.O.O.D. Music founder shared a dark message directed at his adversary on social media.

Ye uploaded a photo of a fake New York Times newspaper to his Instagram page. The fictitious paper’s headline reads, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.” West did not add his own caption for the image.

Screenshot from the @kanyewest Instagram account.

While Kanye West’s latest Instagram post collected more than 950,000 likes in an hour, some social media users took issue with the 45-year-old billionaire joking about death. Pete Davidson, who admits to being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, has expressed having suicidal thoughts in the past.

Kanye West also deals with mental health concerns. He publicly revealed his bipolar disorder diagnosis and his own suicidal ideation. The cover for Ye’s 2018 self-titled album features the words, “I hate being bipolar. It’s awesome.”

Several public figures, such as Marc Lamont Hill and Charlamagne Tha God, called out Kanye West for his online behavior involving Pete Davidson. Comedian/radio host D.L. Hughley also blasted Ye for his actions. However, Hughley later warned Davidson about his “antagonizing” choice to allegedly get initials representing West and Kardashian’s four children tattooed on his neck.