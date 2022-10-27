Kanye West’s Donda Academy Closed With Immediate Effect 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Parents at Kanye’s West Donda Academy reportedly received an email informing them that the school is closed for the remainder of the year.

Donda Academy is reportedly closing its doors with immediate effect in the wake of Kanye West’s antisemitism firestorm, and the rapper is asking for help.

The school allegedly sent an email to parents at the California Christian private school informing them the school is shutting down. According to The Times, the principal of Donda Academy, Jason Angell, sent the email on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

“Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” the email read.

While the school gave no information regarding tuition fees, the email continued: “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community.”

Kanye West Blasts Jason Lee Over Donda Academy Email

Kanye West, who returned to Instagram on Thursday, called out Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee after the blog posted the Donda Academy email. “JASON LEE,” the note began. “Here’s the clout you’re looking for. My school is being shut down. You wanna help or hurt.”

The post was swiftly deleted, as was his note regarding Adidas, GAP, and ownership of the Yeezy brand.

Earlier this month, Jason Lee decided to leave his post as the head of media and partnerships for West. While he said he departed to start another show, the influencer shared his thoughts on Kanye West. He noted his objections to Ye’s “White Lives Matter” message.

“I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech,” he wrote on IG alongside an image of Kanye West and Candace Owens. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy. Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing.

He also condemned Ye’s decision to pose with the controversial conservative commentator as “beyond reprehensible.”