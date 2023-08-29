Kanye West’s Former Publicist Enters Plea In Trump RICO Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trevian Kutti was one of the people indicted for trying to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Kanye West’s former publicist Trevian Kutti pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from her alleged role in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Kutti waived her right to an arraignment and entered her plea on Tuesday (August 29).

Trump’s former lawyer Sidney Powell also waived her arraignment and pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Trump, Kutti, Powell and 16 other defendants were indicted on RICO charges, among others, in the election interference case.

Kutti was charged with violating Georgia’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. She surrendered to custody at the Fulton County Jail on August 25. She was granted a $75,000 bond.

Fulton County prosecutors accuse Kutti of harassing an election worker named Ruby Freeman. Kutti and others tried to convince Freeman to confess to voter fraud.

Trump falsely accused Freeman of committing election fraud, calling her “a professional vote scammer.” He claimed Freeman and her daughter wrongfully awarded thousands of votes to Joe Biden while they worked at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Election Day 2020.

The Georgia election case is one of four criminal cases against Trump. The former president faces 91 charges in total.